FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has issued a flag order to honor the officers killed in a standoff in Floyd County on Thursday, June 30.

Beshear’s office said in a press release that the governor is encouraging all people, businesses, organizations and government agencies to fly their flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset starting Tuesday, July 5 and continuing until sunset on Thursday, July 7.

Arrangements for Prestonsburg Police Department Captain Ralph Frasure will begin with visitation at 6 p.m. Monday, July 4 at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home in Martin and will continue through Tuesday. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg with burial following at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

Arrangements for Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5 at the Tom’s Creek Freewill Baptist Church in Ivel, Kentucky continuing through Wednesday. The funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg with burial following at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

A candlelight vigil honoring Petry, Frasure and Chaffins took place Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. at the Prestonsburg High School football field.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt says plans are underway for a memorial to honor K-9 Deputy Drago and details will be released soon.