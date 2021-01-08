Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gives State of Commonwealth address

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Watching people you know struggle to overcome COVID-19 might leave you feeling helpless. But besides following safety guidance the American Red Cross says there is something else you can do that could save someone's life.

In West Virginia, the Red Cross is testing all blood and platelet donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from standard blood donations that test positive for the antibodies can be given to a COVID-19 patient.