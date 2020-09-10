Kentucky judge reprimanded for abruptly sending man to jail

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – A Kentucky judge has been reprimanded for sending a man to jail without a hearing.

The state Judicial Conduct Commission issued the public reprimand against Circuit Judge Robert Conley, a judge in Greenup and Lewis counties. The commission said in an order Wednesday that in January Conley told a man he should shut up after listening to him explain why he hadn’t made child-support payments.

Conley didn’t conduct a hearing on holding the man in contempt of court or make written findings. The commission says Conley told them he was fatigued from having the flu and was remorseful.

