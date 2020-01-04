Kentucky lawmaker Harris to run for state Supreme Court

BELFRY, Ky. (AP) – A state representative from eastern Kentucky says he is running for the state’s Supreme Court.

News outlets report that state Rep. Chris Harris, a Democrat who represents District 93, said in a statement that he plans to run for a seat in the 7th District of the Supreme Court of Kentucky.

Harris has served in Kentucky’s House of Representatives since 2015. He previously served as a Pike County magistrate and president of the Kentucky Association of Counties.

Harris also has had a private law practice for nearly 25 years. The 7th District covers 22 counties in eastern Kentucky.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories