FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have passed new abortion restrictions over the Democratic governor’s veto.

Abortion-rights activists say the restrictions will force the two abortion clinics in Kentucky to halt the procedures while the new law is challenged in court.

The activists said Wednesday night that the law will draw immediate federal lawsuits.

They say attorneys for the clinics will seek a ruling temporarily blocking the measure. Both abortion clinics in Kentucky are in Louisville.

The chants of abortion-rights supporters echoed through Kentucky’s Capitol as the legislature swept aside the governor’s veto.

The bill calls for regulating the dispensing of abortion pills.