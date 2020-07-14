Kentucky man arrested after child abuse investigation

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Boyd County man has been arrested on charges related to a complaint of child abuse.
Kentucky State Police say June 29, 2020, they received a complaint of child abuse complaint in Boyd County. Following the investigation, detectives say they found enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant on Heath J. Hall, 39 of Grayson.
Hall turned himself in today, Tuesday, July 14, to the Boyd County Detention Center on a charge of Sodomy 1st Degree.
The case has been presented tot he Boyd County Grand Jury, and the incident remains under investigation.
