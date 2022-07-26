ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody after deputies say he admitted to messaging juveniles and asking for nude photos.

The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says that Kyler Hutchinson contacted a juvenile through a fake Instagram account and later admitted to deputies that he messaged the juvenile knowing they were underage.

Deputies say they found nude photos of other juveniles on Hutchinson’s phone.

Hutchinson was arrested and charged with possessing/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor and prohibited use of electronic communication in committing the crime.