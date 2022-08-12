OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK)—An Ashland man is in custody on sexual assault-related charges.

Kentucky State Police say that a juvenile girl reported that she had been given alcohol and was then raped by 19-year-old Jeremiah James. Police say the girl also told them she had seen James commit a sex crime with an animal.

James was arrested and charged with rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, unlawful transaction with a minor, and sexual crimes against animals.

He is currently being held at the Carter County Detention Center.