FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation in Floyd County.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Casey Collins, 38, of Betsy Lane was arrested on four counts of illegal drug trafficking, including trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school.

Deputies say they found “a large amount” of illegal drugs in the home, including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine prescription pills and 435 grams of crystal meth.

Collins was taken to the Floyd County Jail. According to the FCSO, authorities also arrested three other people in the home on outstanding warrants. The sheriff’s office did not identify those individuals.

Kentucky State Police assisted the sheriff’s office in the investigation.