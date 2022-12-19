WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Louisa, Kentucky man was arrested after a disturbance on Sunday.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that Randel Boggs harassed and attempted to fight residents in the Fort Gay area. They say he was also fidgeting with something in his pocket.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Boggs was found in possession of a concealed handgun and methamphetamine.

Mr. Boggs was charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and felony possession of methamphetamine.