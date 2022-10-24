ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — An Ashland, Kentucky man pleaded guilty on Monday after being arrested at a traffic stop in Huntington, West Virginia in May 2022 for having a loaded handgun in his vehicle.

Court documents say Melvin Hill, 38 of Ashland, was stopped by law enforcement near 13th Street and Ninth Avenue in Huntington. Officers searched the car and found a loaded 9mm handgun.

Hill admitted to having the firearm and knowing he could not have a firearm since he was charged with second-degree robbery in 2008 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance in 2011. The Department of Justice says a person with a prior felony conviction cannot have a firearm or ammunition.

Hill is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 23, 2023, faced up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.