LOUISA, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man has been arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

According to the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch, Saul E. Carcamo, 45, was arrested as part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Troopers say the investigation began after it was discovered Carcamo was allegedly uploading images of child sexual exploitation on line.

KSP says investigators seized equipment that was allegedly used to facilitate the crime, and took it to the KSP digital forensics laboratory to be examined.

KSP says Carcamp is currently charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor over the age of 12. He was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, KSP says.