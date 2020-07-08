Kentucky man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man has been arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Kentucky State Police say Anthony Lee Niece, 48, of Greenup County was arrested July 7 as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect allegedly sharing photos and communicating with a male juvenile online.

Following the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a home in Flatwoods on July 7, 2020. Troopers say they seized equipment allegedly used to facilitate the crime. The evidence was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Troopers say Niece is currently charged with one count of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony), one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor (Class D felony), one count of promoting a minor under sixteen in a sexual performance (Class B felony), one count of sexual abuse 1st degree (Class D felony), and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony).

He was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center, according to police.

