ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man in Kentucky is facing charges for allegedly selling drugs to minors.

According to the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Elliott County High School regarding a juvenile who allegedly had “numerous” amounts of a narcotic later learned to be Gabapentin as well as Marijuana “Dab” Pens.

Through the investigation, deputies learned the juvenile had allegedly been purchasing the narcotics from a man identified as James Trusty, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says Trusty was arrested and charged with 1st-Degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor; 3rd-Degree Trafficking Controlled Substance; 1st-Offense Selling Controlled Substance to a Minor; Endangering Welfare of a Minor.