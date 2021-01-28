Kentucky man charged in murder-for-hire plot

OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a murder for hire plot in Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police in Ashland say they were notified of a complaint against 41-year-old Billy G. Reynolds, of Carter County, claiming he had allegedly contacted a person regarding a murder-for-hire plot against his mother.
Reynolds faces a charge of Solicitation of Murder, a Class B felony. He was taken to the Carter County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.