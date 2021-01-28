Kentucky man charged in murder-for-hire plot

by:

Posted: / Updated:

41-year-old Billy G. Reynolds, of Carter County has been arrested in a murder-for -hire plot against his mother. Jan. 28, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a murder for hire plot in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police in Ashland say they were notified of a complaint against 41-year-old Billy G. Reynolds, of Carter County, claiming he had allegedly contacted a person regarding a murder-for-hire plot against his mother.

Reynolds faces a charge of Solicitation of Murder, a Class B felony. He was taken to the Carter County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.

