MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after deputies say he obstructed officers in the Chattaroy area on Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a woman saying that her son, 40-year-old Charles Varney, of South Williamson, Kentucky, had spit on her and pointed a gun at her.

The complaint says that Varney tried to back out of the driveway, got out of the car, and ignored commands from officers to show his hands and face away. Once Varney was in handcuffs, deputies found a revolver at the scene that matched the description given by the victim.

The victim said that Varney also hit her in the leg, according to the complaint.

Varney was arrested and charged with two counts of obstructing an officer, brandishing a deadly weapon, domestic battery, domestic assault, and disorderly conduct.