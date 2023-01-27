CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing 11 misdemeanor charges, including DUI and child neglect, after allegedly crashing into multiple vehicles during a hit-and-run in Cabell County.

According to a criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate Court, authorities received 911 calls that three vehicles were struck by a “small black sedan with a temporary license plate” during an alleged hit-and-run in the area of 8th Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities say before they arrived on scene, 911 dispatchers received calls that three more parked vehicles were hit by the same vehicle nearby. According to the complaint, the callers told dispatchers a man had gotten out of the suspect vehicle with a young child and began walking west on 11th Avenue.

The complaint states officers found the man, identified as Jesse Conley, 34, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, walking with the child. Authorities say they asked Conley if they could pat him down, and he agreed. According to the complaint, officers said they found a key ring with two ignition keys.

Officers said during the pat down, they smelled the scent of an alcoholic beverage allegedly coming from Conley and saw that he allegedly had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. The complaint states Conley told authorities he had not been driving and that he and the child were walking home.

While officers were questioning Conley, another officer found the suspect vehicle in the 1000 block of 4th Street, stating it had “heavy front end damage” and was registered to Conley. The officers with Conley then went to that scene and found the keys he had were for that vehicle and found a wallet with Conley’s driver’s license in the passenger’ seat floorboard of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

The complaint states officers then took Conley into custody where he was sent for a medical clearance before being taken to jail.

Conley faces six counts of “accidents involving minor damage to vehicle,” three counts of “driving under the influence (misdemeanor bodily injury),” one count of “driving under the influence w/unemancipated minor under 16,” and one count of “child neglect creating risk of injury.”