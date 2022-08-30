JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Johnson County man has been arrested in connection to the murder of his 12-year-old daughter.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Stacy Collins, 47, of Van Lear is charged with murder in the death of Stacia Leigh Collins, 12, who was found shot to death earlier this month.

Stacia was first reported missing on Aug. 11, 2022. Her body found around 5 p.m. that evening in the Miller’s Creek area of Boons Camp.

Authorities first discovered Stacia missing during an investigation into a call regarding a “reported assault” in the Van Lear community around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found a man, identified as Stacy Collins, with what authorities say they believe was a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.” Collins was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, authorities found his daughter, Stacia, was missing. Deputies followed “numerous leads” to find Stacia, and then began working with Emergency Management Director Gary McClure to assemble search parties.

Collins is being held in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. The investigation is still ongoing.