PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – A Pike County man has been convicted on drug charges in connection to a fatal overdose.

According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, a federal jury has convicted Justin Bryant, 38, of Shelbiana, Kentucky, of distributing fentanyl and para-flourofentanyl causing a fatal overdose, as well as conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and para-flourofentanyl.

Bryant was indicted on the charges in Jan. 2022. According to court records, Bryant smuggled drugs into the Pike County Detention Center and distributed them on Oct. 12, 2021. The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky says the drugs contained fentanyl and para-flourofentanyl, which caused the death of an “individual in the jail.”

Bryant is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 7, 2023. He faces a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.