JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man has died in Paintsville Lake in Johnson County.

According to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office, authorities found the man’s body late Sunday afternoon, June 5, 2022. Coroner J.R. Frisby has identified the man as Kyle Webb, 23, of Thelma.

Frisby says the incident occurred in the Pickle Fork area of the lake and that the area is popular for swimming and diving from the cliffs into the water, approximately a 15 to 20-foot drop.

An autopsy is underway to determine Webb’s cause of death, according to Frisby.