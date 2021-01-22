Kentucky man dies in tractor-trailer crash

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man has died after a commercial vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police say around 3:05 p.m. Jan. 21, James Hager, 48, of Inez was operating a tractor-trailer loaded with logs on KY Route 319 near Hardy. According to troopers, Hager lost control and the vehicle overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said debris from the vehicle struck a pickup truck parked in a nearby driveway. The truck’s owner was inside his vehicle at the time, but was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

