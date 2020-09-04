Kentucky man faces 20 charges related to child sexual abuse material

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man has been arrested in Kentucky on multiple charges related to child sexual abuse material.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested William Matthew Howard, 34, after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. KSP says the investigation began after the Electronic Crime Branch discovered the suspect allegedly uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

Troopers executed a search warrant Thursday, Sept. 3 at a home in Adams, KY. According to the KSP, they found and seized equipment allegedly used to facilitate the crime. Troopers say they took the equipment to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Howard is currently charged with twenty counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a first offense Class D felony.

Howard was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

