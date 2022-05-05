FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK) – A Flatwoods, Kentucky, man is facing 20 charges related to an investigation into child sexual abuse material.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Skyler Allen Mullins, 21, was arrested following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that began when the KSP Electronic Crime Branch learned he had allegedly been distributing sexually explicit images online.

Troopers say while executing a search warrant at a Flatwoods home on May 4, they found equipment they suspect was used to facilitate the alleged crime. The equipment was taken to the KSP’s forensic lab for examination.

Mullins faces 18 counts of “possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance,” one count of “distributing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance” and one count of “promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.” The KSP says the first 19 charges are Class-C felony charges that are punishable by five to 10 years in prison. The last charge is a Class-B felony charge punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison.