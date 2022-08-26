SOUTH SHORE, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody and facing child pornography charges in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say that 33-year-old James E. Stockham was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. They say that Stockham shared sexually explicit images of children online.

KSP searched a residence in South Shore on Thursday and seized evidence to examine in their forensic laboratory.

Stockham faces 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance and one count of distributing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance. He could serve up to 10 years in prison for each charge.

He is also charged with one count of a sexual crime against an animal for which he could serve up to five years in prison.

Stockham is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center.