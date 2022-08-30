LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man has been arrested on charges relating to a child sexual abuse material investigation.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the investigation began as an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation after authorities learned the suspect had allegedly been sharing sexually explicit images online.

Troopers say Calvin D. Workman, 55, was arrested following a search warrant at a Lawrence County, Kentucky home on Friday, Aug. 26. According to the KSP, troopers seized “equipment” allegedly used to facilitate the crime. The equipment will be taken to a forensic team to be examined.

According to the KSP, workman faces 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12, and one count of distributing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance, all Class C felonies. If convicted, Workman could face up to five to 10 years in prison for each count, troopers say.

The KSP says Workman was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.