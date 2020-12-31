Kentucky man facing charges after body identified

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A body found this past weekend has been identified as a missing Pike County woman and a man is facing charges.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Clara Morgan O’Brien, 39, of Fedscreek was reported missing Dec. 21. The KSP received a call just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27 that a body had been found near the park area of Fishtrap Lake in Lick Creek.

O’Brien’s death has been ruled as a homicide in preliminary reports. The KSP says as part of the investigation, Chadwick Hunt, 44, of Lick Creek has been arrested and charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence and Abuse of a Corpse.

The investigation is ongoing according to police. Hunt has been taken to the Pike County Detention Center.