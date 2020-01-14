Closings & Delays
Kentucky miners block coal train over missed paychecks

Local News
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Some Kentucky coal miners and their families are standing on train tracks to prevent a train loaded with coal from leaving. They say they worked since Dec. 16 without being paid.

The tracks lead from Quest Energy in Pike County. Miners told WYMT-TV they expected to be paid Friday, but then were told to wait until Monday, when the date was pushed back again. Quest Energy was closed for the day and couldn’t be reached for comment.

Miners told the Lexington Herald-Leader about 50 workers are owed for three weeks of work. Miners last summer in Harlan County held a similar protest when Blackjewel filed bankruptcy.

