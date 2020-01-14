PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Some Kentucky coal miners and their families are standing on train tracks to prevent a train loaded with coal from leaving. They say they worked since Dec. 16 without being paid.
The tracks lead from Quest Energy in Pike County. Miners told WYMT-TV they expected to be paid Friday, but then were told to wait until Monday, when the date was pushed back again. Quest Energy was closed for the day and couldn’t be reached for comment.
Miners told the Lexington Herald-Leader about 50 workers are owed for three weeks of work. Miners last summer in Harlan County held a similar protest when Blackjewel filed bankruptcy.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- WV Legislature debates controversial abortion bill
- West Virginia moves to make shelter dogs official state dog
- Kentucky miners block coal train over missed paychecks
- Delegate Capito introduces bill providing public employees with paid family leave
- Governor Jim Justice proclaims January 14th as Hunger Free West Virginia Day
- Two arrested after stabbing in Charleston
- Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
- Police: Body of missing Port Clinton teen Harley Dilly found in chimney
- West Virginia student contest promotes opioid abuse awareness
- West Virginia invites Frederick County, Va. to become part of the state