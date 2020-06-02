Kentucky motorists encouraged to renew license through mail

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Renewing your driver’s license may have just become a little easier in the Bluegrass State.

While the Department of Motor Vehicles is open in Catlettsburg reopened to customers on Monday, June 1, 2020, officials are still recommending people complete their business through the phone, by mail, or online.

Those wishing to renew or replace a driver’s license or ID card have the option to print out the application and mail it in or drop it off at the Boyd County Courthouse.

The effort comes as a way to cut down on the people that show up in person. Last week, lines at a Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Ironton were long, and people were not social distancing even though signs were posted asking them to do so.

Governor Andy Beshear’s office says those whose license, permit, or ID card was lost or expired between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020 may apply with their local circuit court clerk to receive a new one in the mail through July 21. Applicants requesting renewals must not need any testing.

Follow Shannon Litton on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories