Kentucky neighborhood sees increase in illegal vehicles on road, neighbors concerned

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The COVID-19 pandemic has been responsible for keeping many people cooped up at home these past few months.

For one neighborhood in Greenup County, Kentucky, the desire to get some fresh air is causing some unforeseen concerns for the people living there.

“Anytime you have kids and cars and little tiny roads like this, it obviously creates a danger.” Chief Randy Ashley, Little Sandy Fire Department

This is a worry which has been on the minds of many of the residents of the Cardinal Point neighborhood in Greenup.

Since the pandemic began, kids have been cooped up. As restrictions began easing, they started taking to the neighborhood’s streets on dirt bikes, in golf carts, and on ATV’s.

“They get comfortable. They get used to the road, you know how everything is and then the next thing you know, they’re just whizzing by.” Carolyn Farmer, resident of Greenup County

The combination ended with a 12 year old boy—riding a dirt bike—being struck by a car severely enough to send him to the hospital.

“Whenever we got here the boy was laying right here in this ditch line….Anytime you have kids on dirt bikes there’s a chance there’s gonna be accidents.” Chief Randy Ashley, Little Sandy Fire Department

Neighbors in the area told us they’re also very concerned about the uptick in illegal dirt bike and ATV riding.

“It’s very dangerous because they fly through here and if you say anything, a lot of times if you say anything to ‘em they just do it worse.” Theresa Sullivan, resident of Greenup County

As a matter of fact, Theresa says it was her son who was driving the car which hit the boy on the dirt bike. She says he never saw it coming.

“He went to go pull in, and he said he just come out of nowhere.” Theresa Sullivan, resident of Greenup County

It’s any good neighbor’s worst nightmare. They say they want change, and perhaps better law enforcement.

“It would be nice if they could have a place to where they could go ride. But you know, there’s always potential for an accident no matter what. They’re kids. I mean, I want them to have a good time. But I want em to do it safely.” Carolyn Farmer, resident of Greenup County

It is illegal to ride dirt bikes and four wheelers on public roads in Greenup County. Officials urge to only use designated spaces and use precaution when you ride.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories