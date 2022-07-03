FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Officials are releasing more information on the events that lead up to a deadly shooting in the Floyd County town of Allen Thursday night.

According to Judge-Executive Robby Williams, at approximately 6:30 p.m., deputies were attempting to serve an emergency protection order against the suspect, Lance Storz, 49, when they were met with rounds of gunfire from a high-power rifle.

Williams said the terrain created a nearly “unbreachable” vantage point for the suspect because the home was situated on a hill with only one road leading to it.

“Upon arrival, these officers did not know they were walking into a tactical ambush and that the shooter had an unabated field of fire of well over 200 yards,” Williams said. “The officers performed valiantly and did everything in their power to neutralize the suspect.”

Williams says once the suspect surrendered at approximately 10 p.m., the reality and magnitude of the horrific event began to sink in. Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure and Floyd County K-9 Unit Drago were killed Thursday night. Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins died of his injuries on Friday.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt has previously said four others were injured by gunfire, including Constable Gary Wolfe, Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson and Floyd County Emergency Management Director Joe Reynolds. One of those injured by gunfire has not been identified.

According to Williams, one deputy and Reynolds are still hospitalized. He says multiple officers also had to receive treatment for glass, shrapnel and other injuries.

Sheriff Hunt also spoke more in detail of what led up to the ambush.

The sheriff says a woman called his office around 2 p.m. Thursday that she had received a text message from her relative, the suspect’s wife, that said she was in need of police assistance and made allegations that she had been held hostage and abused by the suspect.

Two deputies responded to the home where the wife was waiting outside, Hunt said. During the press conference, Hunt said she then approached the deputies saying she needed to leave while Storz was asleep and she also needed the deputies to get her child out of the home.

Hunt said deputies got the child out of the house and took both to a safe location to interview them. The woman claimed she had been held hostage for several days and that the suspect would not let her use her cellphone, and that she was only able to send that text when he fell asleep, Hunt says. An emergency protection order was then requested.

During questioning, the woman had told authorities the suspect did have weapons in the home, but Hunt says they did not know how many or to what extent he was able to use them.

According to Hunt, after receiving the order, four deputies, including Petry who helped seek the EPO, met to serve the order and arrest Storz. As they were approaching in their cruisers, one of the deputies spotted Storz looking out the window and told the other three deputies. Hunt says Petry was driving the first vehicle.

The sheriff says Storz opened the door as if he had been waiting on the deputies. He says Deputy Lawson, who was among those hospitalized, was immediately shot and another deputy, Deputy Hall was able to roll under his vehicle, where he would remain for several hours. The deputies were then able to call for backup, according to Hunt. He also adds that the fourth deputy, Deputy Newsom dragged Lawson out of the line of fire.

Hunt says the PPD, two constables and Kentucky State Police arrived on scene shortly after. KSP has previously told WOWK that the gunfire exchange continued until shortly before the suspect surrendered.

Storz is currently in jail on a $10 million bond facing multiple charges including murder.

Many people in the community have gone to a memorial set up at the city building in Prestonsburg to pay their respects to the fallen and the injured. Among those paying their respects was Seth Ousley, Officer Chaffins’ brother. Ousley spoke briefly with WOWK 13 News and says to him, all three of these men were heroes.

“They were three of the greatest men I’ve ever known. And I know that one of them was the best man I’ve ever known,” Ousley said.

The community is also holding a vigil to honor the victims at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 3 at the Prestonsburg High School football field.

The investigation is still ongoing and not all details are being released at this time.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we learn more.