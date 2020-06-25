Kentucky organizations receive donations for COVID-19 relief assistance

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The American Electric Power Foundation says they are donating an additional $36,000 to organizations supporting COVID-19 relief in Kentucky Power’s service area.
“We recognize the dedication of these service organizations in assessing and addressing the needs of our communities and are pleased to be able to provide this additional support,” Kentucky Power President Brett Mattison said.
Organizations receiving funding include:
- Save the Children– $10,000.
- In addition to providing meals and delivering food during the pandemic, the agency has provided diapers, baby wipes and educational materials.
- United Way–$11,232.
- The organization has established a response fund to help 501c3 organizations that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
- Facing Hunger–$5,000.
- This agency serves food pantries Kentucky in Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Martin counties.
- God’s Pantry Food Bank–$10,000.
- This agency serves food pantries in southeastern Kentucky.
Kentucky Power and AEP Foundation contributed $60,000 for groups providing COVID-related assistance earlier this year. The organization has also contributed $50,000 to the Team Kentucky Fund.
