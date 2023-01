PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK)– A missing woman, identified as Chasity Nicole Sowards, was last seen in the Bob Amos Park area on Jan. 7 according to the Pikeville Police Department.

Sowards was last seen leaving with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, distressed light blue jeans, and neon/grey cloth slip-on Nike shoes.

If anyone has any information or tips, they should contact Pikeville police at 606-437-5111