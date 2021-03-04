Kentucky Power partners with organizations assisting in flood relief

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Power in Ashland has switched from restoring power to restoring hope in local communities. With help from local organizations and community support, the power company is hoping to assist those affected by area flooding.

Kentucky Power was one of the key affiliates with American Electric Power (AEP) that assisted in getting power restored after the ice storm a few weeks back. Now, they are asking for donations to help the flood victims from earlier this week.



Supplies donated from Thursday’s drop-off. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Here is a list of items that can be donated:

Water

Cleaning supplies

Paper towels/toilet paper

New socks/clothing

Blankets, pillows, and pillowcases

Toothbrushes/toothpaste

The supplies will be accepted outside of the Kentucky Power building at 1645 Winchester Avenue Ashland, Kentucky.

@KentuckyPower along with other partners in the Ashland, KY area are helping residents affected by flooding this week.

Kentucky power partnered with the City of Ashland and other local organizations to help as many people as they can. City of Ashland spokesperson Michelle Grubb says their partnership started before the floods even began.

We had so much with trees downed over lines, so we really grew that relationship and that working relationship with them. Michelle Grubb, City of Ashland public information officer

The supplies will be divided into different areas in need, including neighboring counties. Kentucky power spokesperson and city commissioner Amanda Clark says these last few weeks have been tough but with help from the community, they are able to provide relief.

So many people want to help and they just really don’t know how. If it’s basically just putting out a notice with “Here’s the place you can bring it and here’s how you can help, then that’s the least we can do. Amanda Clark, Ashland City Commissioner and Kentucky Power spokesperson

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, volunteers will be outside of the Kentucky Power building accepting donations. The supplies will be distributed early next week.

