Kentucky Primary: Here’s what to expect at the polls

Inside the Boyd County Senior Center, one of only three polling locations in the 2020 Primary in Boyd County (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo/Shannon Litton)

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — If you’re heading to the polls to vote in Kentucky’s Primary today, your usual polling place may not be available as the number of polling locations across the state has significantly decreased.

The Boyd County Senior Center is one of three polling locations in the county, and one of 200 across the entire state of Kentucky.

The polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and will close at 6 p.m. Before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, more than 40 people had made their way into this polling location to cast their ballots.

“Everybody in there had masks on, and the voting went really smooth,” said Linda Remmele, a voter from Catlettsburg. “I came early because I didn’t wanna stand in line.”

Once you make your way inside you’ll find arrows on the floor, poll workers wearing masks, masks readily available for voters, and even a souvenir pen, as workers didn’t want voters to have to use the same pen in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’ve taken every precaution that they could possibly think of in order to make it safe to come out to vote,” said Ellen Keaton, an election worker who recognizes this election is very much different from any other she’s worked before.

Keaton says usually people must vote in the precinct they live, but because polling places have significantly decreased, you can vote in any open precinct in your county.

So whether you went the absentee route, or are planning to go in-person, both Remmele and Keaton say it’s important to cast that ballot.

“I’ve voted all my life. It’s such a privilege,” Remmele said. “There’s many countries that can’t do this, and I think if you don’t vote, you’re missing a great opportunity to voice your opinion, and that’s why we vote.”

“This is the only way we have to make our voice heard,” Keaton said. “My mother grew up without her father because he was killed in World War II when she was five years old. He gave his life so that we could have this right, and I think that we all need to take that opportunity and take advantage of it.”

Across the Bluegrass state, more than 880, 000 absentee ballots were mailed out to voters.

Boyd County received more than 7,000 requests.

If you’re unsure where you can vote in the Kentucky Primary, you can check the Kentucky Votes website.

Follow Shannon Litton on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories