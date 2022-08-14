FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Renters affected by Eastern Kentucky flooding can apply for assistance for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The assistance applies to people whose property was damaged in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties.

FEMA Individual Assistance is for renters, students and homeowners. Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing for a 1-month or 2-month period and can be reviewed for further assistance.

Renters may also be eligible for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential personal property losses or other disaster-related costs. These include:

Replacement or repair of essential personal property, such as furniture, appliances, clothing, textbooks or other school supplies;

Replacement or repair of tools or other job-related equipment for self-employment;

Primary vehicles; and

Uninsured or out-of-pocket medical, dental, childcare, and moving or storage expenses.

SBA disaster loans

Flood victims who apply for disaster assistance may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for a loan. Businesses, nonprofits, and homeowners may be eligible for a low-interest disaster loan to repair or replace damages not covered by insurance, such as private road repair.

Loan applications must be submitted as soon as possible. If your application is approved, you do not have to accept the loan, but a failure to return the application could disqualify you from other possible FEMA funds.

Businesses can apply directly on SBA’s website. Homeowners and renters should first register with FEMA.

For more information, call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, dial 7-1-1 to contact telecommunications relay services. SBA’s customer service can also be emailed.

The latest information on the Kentucky flood relief can be found on the websites for FEMA and Gov. Andy Beshear.