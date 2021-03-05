Kentucky road closure scheduled for repairs

Kentucky Route 32 in Elliot County will be closed near Kentucky Route 7 at Newfoundland during daytime work hours beginning Monday, March 8 while crews fix an embankment slip.

FLEMINGSBURG, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Route 32 in Elliot County will be closed near Kentucky Route 7 at Newfoundland during daytime work hours beginning Monday, March 8 while crews fix an embankment slip.

The closure will be about one mile from KY 7 between the Newfoundland intersection and Clayton Skaggs Road. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say the highway will be closed from about 7:30 a.m. until dark each day while contractors work to keep the embankment and the roadway from slipping farther down the hill.

Officials say the road will be open overnight, however traffic may be one lane controlled by temporary signals, as it is at this time.

Drivers can use KY 7 and KY 173 through Sandy Hook, KY 7 and KY 504 and other alternate routes to detour around the area. Officials also ask drivers to heed the warning signs, slow down in work zones and be aware of workers and construction equipment in the area.

The work schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions.