Kentucky road to close for slip repair

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 2 near Greenup will be closed for several days beginning Monday, June 7 due to slide repairs.

Officials say the highway crews will close the road approximately half a mile west of U.S. 23 at Greenup, or milepoint 16.4. The road will remain closed both day and night while crews excavate and repair a slide above the highway.

The closure is expected to remain in effect through at least Wednesday, June 9, or until the repairs are complete, officials say. The crews will be using electric message boards to alert traffic to closures or schedule changes. Officials ask that drivers heed warning signs, slow down in work areas and stay aware of workers and construction equipment while traveling in the area.

The transportation cabinet says drivers can detour around the area by using KY 3307, or KY 1 and KY 2433, noting this road is not suitable for commercial traffic.