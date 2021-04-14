Kentucky State Police conducting death investigation

Yellow crime scene do not cross barrier tape in front of defocused background. Horizontal composition with selective focus and copy space. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, regarding a shooting in Pike County.

KSP troopers and investigators responded to a residence on Mossy Bottom Lane where they discovered one man had been shot.

The initial investigation indicated Victoria Ray and Bobby Mccown were involved in an altercation. During the incident, Victoria Ray discharged a firearm, striking Mccown.

Bobby Mccown suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to Pikeville Medical Center where he later was pronounced deceased.

Detective Ryan Hamilton is leading the investigation. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

This investigation will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury. No charges have been filed at this time.