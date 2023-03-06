ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man died in police custody this weekend.

Troopers say they received a call around 1 p.m., Saturday, March 4, from the Ashland Police Department regarding an in-custody death.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the APD, officers saw a man who had warrants out for his arrest. Police say when the suspect saw the officers, he allegedly took off running behind a camper, where he allegedly became entangled and stuck in a fence. He was then arrested by APD officers.

Officers say while the man was in custody, he began to complain of “ailments and a medical condition,” and was taken to a medical center, where he later died.

Kentucky State Police say the investigation into the man’s death is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected. The man’s body has been taken to the the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy and toxicology report.