Kentucky State Police investigate fatal crash in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Pike County.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday, May 3, when an ATV was traveling on the left fork of Blackberry Road, according to troopers.

The vehicle left the roadway, struck the guardrail and entered the creek, coming to rest on its top. Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were ejected.

Both occupants of the vehicle were transported to South Williamson ARH, according to troopers. The passenger, Chris Fields, 40, from Ransom, KY, was later pronounced dead from injuries received in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing. Kentucky State Police say drugs or alcohol are not suspected as a factor in the crash at this time.

