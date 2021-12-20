All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Kentucky State Police investigate fatal crash in Shelbiana

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police say a man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Pike County, Kentucky.

According to State Police, the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 on U.S. 460 in the Shelbiana community.

Troopers say the driver, identified as Virgil Allen, 44, of Pikeville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The KSP says the initial investigation shows Allen was driving on U.S. 460 when his vehicle “exited the roadway and struck a culvert.”

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS