Kentucky State Police investigate fatal crash in Shelbiana

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police say a man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Pike County, Kentucky.

According to State Police, the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 on U.S. 460 in the Shelbiana community.

Troopers say the driver, identified as Virgil Allen, 44, of Pikeville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The KSP says the initial investigation shows Allen was driving on U.S. 460 when his vehicle “exited the roadway and struck a culvert.”

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.