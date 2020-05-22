Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Pike County Crash

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Pike County.

KSP says Post 9 received a call just before 8:30 a.m. today, Friday, May 22, reporting a two-vehicle collision in the Millard area of Pike County on KY 122, also known as Collins Highway.

Troopers say a vehicle had allegedly crossed over the center of the roadway into the path of a second vehicle causing a head-on collision.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s office as a result of the crash, according to troopers. They also say two of the second vehicle’s four occupants were taken to Pikeville Medical Center and later transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

The crash is still under investigation and further details will be released as they become available.

