Kentucky State Police investigate multiple fatal accidents in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Over the weekend, the scanners in Pike County, Kentucky picked up on three single-vehicle accidents, which all ended tragically.

Along State Highway 292 in South Williamson on Sunday, Windel Rife was driving his 2004 Cadillac CTS when it suddenly left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and went over a steep embankment. Rife was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another accident in the Shelbania community happened on Saturday when 44-year-old Pikeville resident Virgil Allen’s Chevy Equinox left the roadway and hit a culvert, killing Allen.

Lastly, along US 119 in the Goody community, 86-year-old Arthur Looney attempted to cross the roadway Friday night when he was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.



Multiple fatal accidents were reported over the weekend in Pike County, Kentucky. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Business owners who were at work when these accidents happened say they’re not uncommon this time of year.

It seems like it’s always worse around the holidays, the traffic is always worse around the holidays. Sabrina Barker, Mingo County resident

During the holidays, traffic can be hectic, but local residents say for some areas, it’s like this year-round, and they’re asking any drivers who are unfamiliar with the traffic patterns to drive slow and be extra cautious this year.

Kentucky State Police Post 9 is handling these investigations. We did reach out for an update but have not heard back yet.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.