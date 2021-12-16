Kentucky State Police investigate officer-involved shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) -The Martin City Police Department has requested the Kentucky State Police investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened early this morning.

KSP officials say the incident happened around 12:08 a.m. this morning, Dec. 16 in Floyd County. Investigators say a male subject was taken to a medical center where he was treated, released and taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

Troopers say due to the investigation, they will not be releasing further details surrounding the incident until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts have been gathered.