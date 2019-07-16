West Virginia man wanted by Kentucky State Police for Pike County murder

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police say a West Virginia man is wanted for the murder of a man in Pike County, Kentucky. An arrest warrant for Murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. has been obtained for Charles Ray Blevins, 37, of Williamson W.Va.

According to Troopers, the fatal shooting happened at around 8 PM on Saturday, July 6th, 2019. Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and found Adrian Smith, 44, of Cleveland, W.Va. shot in the city park near the flood wall. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s office.

Anyone having contact with Blevins is urged to use extreme caution, as he is considered armed and dangerous. In addition, anyone with any information on his location is asked to call the Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711 or dial 911, all callers can remain anonymous.