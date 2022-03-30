LEWIS COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky State Police, Morehead is investigating a two-vehicle crash on the Grayson Spur that killed one.

The Kentucky State Police says they were called by Lewis County dispatch to assist in a two-vehicle crash just after 6:15 a.m. on the Grayson Spur in Kentucky.

They say that James Kurtz, 61 of Rockford, Illinois, was driving a semi-truck southbound and Patricia J. Stevens, 43 of Vanceburg, Kentucky, was driving a 2018 Ford Expedition northbound.

The two vehicles collided on the Grayson Spur.

Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene by an official with the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.

The Kentucky State Police, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, the Lewis County Coroner’s Office, Kentucky Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and Lewis County Emergency Services all responded to the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Kentucky State Police, Morehead.