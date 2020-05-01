Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Pike County crash

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Red Creek community of Pike County.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, when a vehicle traveling east on U.S Route 460 was making a left hand turn onto Red Creek road and traveled into the path of another vehicle traveling west, according to troopers.

Troopers say a female passenger in the vehicle turning left was transported to Pikeville Medical Center. She was later pronounced dead by Pike County Coroner Russell Roberts.

The investigation is ongoing. Kentucky State Police say drugs or alcohol are not suspected as a factor in the crash at this time.

