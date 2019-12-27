Kentucky State Police Open Assault Investigation

McCarr, Ky. (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a possible shooting in Pike County. Troopers say they received a call around 10 p.m. Thursday reporting what sounded like gunfire near the Mini Mall in McCarr.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found evidence indicating that someone might have been shot. They say the investigation found that two vehicles had left the area and entered West Virginia.

Troopers then asked authorities in Mingo, West Virginia to notify KSP if anyone came into any of the emergency care centers in their area.

A short time later a man came into an ER saying he had accidentally shot himself when he dropped a weapon.

The Kentucky State Police says they have opened a case for 1st Degree Assault due to the inconsistency of the statements and the collection of evidence, and the investigation continues.

The Kentucky State Police is asking anyone with information pertaining to this case to please call 606-433-7711. Calls can be made anonymously.

