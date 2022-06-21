FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Summer travel has officially begun and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers with the Kentucky State Police are participating in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Operation SafeDRIVE this week to make sure all drivers are safe on the roads.

The campaign runs from Tuesday, June 21 through Thursday, June 23, according to the KSP.

Operation SafeDRIVE (Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement) is a campaign designed to target unsafe driving behaviors that can cause crashes involving both commercial vehicles and/or passenger vehicles, KSP says. The campaign is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s “Our Roads, Our Safety,” national campaign, which educates drivers on safely sharing the road.

The KSP says some behaviors they will be watching for include aggressive driving, speeding, tailgating, not wearing a seat belt, distracted driving and driving under the influence. Troopers say Commercial Vehicle Inspectors will also open scale facilities to ensure commercial drivers are following all safety regulations. This includes compliance with their hours of service, commercial driver license, medical certification and commercial motor vehicle credentialing.

According to Major Nathan Day, the director for the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, the Operation SafeDRIVE campaign can significantly impact safety on the state’s highways.

“Operation SafeDRIVE is another way for us to ensure motorists are traveling safely on our roadways,” says Day. “We know many individuals are traveling through our state in the summer months, and our goal is to make sure everyone makes it to their destinations.”

The KSP says the following tips can help keep drivers safe on the roads: