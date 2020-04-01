Kentucky State Police searching for missing Shelbiana woman

Kentucky State Police say Jodi L. Stapleton, 35, of Shelbiana, in Pike County was last seen in Wellington, Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

FRENCHBURG, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police in Morehead are looking for a person reported missing in Menifee County Monday, March 30, 2020.

Kentucky State Police say Jodi L. Stapleton, 35, of Shelbiana, in Pike County was last seen in Wellington, Kentucky. She is approximately five feet seven inches tall, weighs 205 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, according to police, and was last seen wearing a gray “Kentucky” shirt and black yoga pants.

Stapleton was last seen driving a 2013 black Chevy Tahoe with the license plate number 493PSB and the initials “JSL” on the back glass along with a “PMC” sticker.

Anyone with any information regarding Jodi L. Stapleton or who comes in contact with the vehicle is asked to please contact Kentucky State Police Post 8 Morehead at 606-784-4127.

